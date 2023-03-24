Business

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 24, 2023, 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 6.18% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.08% over the last 24 hours, trading at $28,237.90. It is 9.47% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.20% from yesterday and now trades at $1,811.46. It is up 6.18% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $545.82 billion and $221.74 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $327, which is 1.77% up from yesterday and down 1.25% since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 2.95% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 17.86% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.23%) and $0.077 (up 3.67%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 9.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.03 (up 3.29%), $6.3000 (down 4.70%), $0.000011 (down 0.19%), and $1.14 (up 2.97%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 9.87%, while Polka Dot has fallen 5.94%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.17% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2.61%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Mask Network, Dash, Mina, Litecoin, and Loopring. They are trading at $6.39 (up 19.59%), $64.15 (up 12.97%), $0.99 (up 12.09%), $95.18 (up 9.44%), and $0.33 (up 8.91%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $14.51 billion (down 25%) and $1.83 billion (down 18.29%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.95 billion, which is down 15.26% from yesterday.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Toncoin, Huobi Token, GMX, and Conflux. They are trading at $1.37 (down 88.39%), $2.08 (down 11.03%), $3.46 (down 5.50%), $74.18 (down 3.80%), and $0.33 (down 2.41%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $17.45 (up 3.94%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $6.24 (up 2.52%), $28,247.75 (up 3.12%), and $7.52 (up 4.94%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Decentraland, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.19 (up 2.43%), $1.13 (down 1.54%), $4.16 (up 3.58%), $0.66 (up 4.09%), and $1.16 (up 3.80%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 3.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.7 billion, which marks a 19.81% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $810.66 billion.