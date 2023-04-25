Business

Cognizant's ex-CEO Brian Humphries was laid off without cause

Cognizant's ex-CEO Brian Humphries was laid off without cause

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 25, 2023, 02:18 pm 1 min read

Cognizant has confirmed its ex-CEO was fired

Brian Humphries stepped down as Cognizant CEO in January this year. Although there were speculations about the company firing him, Cognizant did not make any statements then. Now, in a regulatory filing, Cognizant has confirmed Humphries was terminated without cause. In other words, he was fired for no specific reason. He ceased to be Cognizant's CEO on January 12.

Humphries received $3.8mn in severance payments

In its 2023 proxy filing, Cognizant said Humphries's axing was considered an "involuntary termination without cause." It means the executive did not commit any workplace misconduct. When someone is terminated without cause, they are eligible for severance pay. Humphries received $3.8 million in severance payments from Cognizant. Former Infosys president Ravi Kumar is currently the CEO of the company.