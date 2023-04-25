Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 25, 2023, 10:43 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 1.62% from yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 1.18% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $27,393.19. It is 7.18% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.62% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,833.63. From the previous week, it is down 12.02%. Their market capitalization stands at $530.11 billion and $220.64 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $331.40, up 0.01% from yesterday and 2.67% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 2.32% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.69% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.56%) and $0.077 (down 0.73%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 13.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.06 (down 2.93%), $5.9009 (down 9.19%), $0.000011 (up 0.49%), and $0.99 (down 3.76%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 13.88% down while Polka Dot has slipped 15.69%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.33% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 16.21%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are FLOKI, Injective, WOO Network, Chiliz, and Nexo. They are trading at $0.000044 (up 42.94%), $7.14 (up 6.26%), $0.22 (up 3.62%), $0.11 (up 3.53%), and $0.66 (up 2.79%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.34%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are PancakeSwap, Flow, Fantom, Polygon, and Neo. They are trading at $2.85 (down 13.94%), $0.88 (down 6.43%), $0.44 (down 4.01%), $0.99 (down 3.80%), and $10.55 (down 3.39%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $8.1 billion (up 27.06%) and $0.95 billion (up 61.30%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.51 billion which is up 2.70% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $16.95 (up 0.63%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $27,373.25 (down 1.22%), $7.03 (down 1.43%), and $5.35 (down 1.84%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $5.32 (down 2.68%), $3.91 (down 1.86%), $0.55 (down 2.36%), $0.55 (down 2.38%), and $0.99 (down 2.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.09 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.15 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.02 trillion three months ago.