5 best gadgets to own under Rs. 3,000 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 12:00 am

Top five affordable gadgets to buy in India

With the fast-paced technology and changing lifestyle needs, tech brands are coughing up new products almost every other week. From power banks with wireless charging support to TWS earbuds and media streaming devices, you can now find some very good gadgets at a fairly low price-point. Here are our favorite gadgets that you can buy in India for under Rs. 3,000.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As more and more people are looking toward technology to enhance their lifestyles, tech brands are coming up with newer and more affordable gadgets like fitness trackers, TWS earbuds, and security cameras. Some of these gadgets can really add value to your life but with a barrage of options out there, choosing the right one becomes difficult.

Gadget #1

OnePlus Smart Band is priced at Rs. 1,899

The OnePlus Smart Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, customizable wallpapers, and a 5ATM/IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. It offers an optical sensor for tracking SpO2 levels, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, a built-in vibration alarm, and 13 exercise modes. The device packs a 100mAh battery which promises up to 14 days of battery life.

Gadget #2

Mi Wireless Power Bank costs Rs. 2,499

The Mi Wireless Power Bank has a lightweight design with a non-skid wireless charging surface. It packs a 10,000mAh battery and is touted to charge a 3,000mAh battery phone twice and a 4,000mAh battery handset 1.5 times. The power bank offers 18W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging support and is compatible with all Qi-certified devices. It can charge two devices at the same time.

Gadget #3

Realme Buds Q2 is available at Rs. 2,499

The Realme Buds Q2 sports an in-ear design, an IPX5-rated build quality, touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Google Fast Pair technology. It is equipped with 10mm bass boost drivers and offers up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, 88ms super low latency, Transparency Mode, and dual-channel transmission. It packs a 480mAh battery, which promises up to 28 hours of battery life.

Gadget #4

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is available at Rs. 2,999

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full-HD resolution. It comes with an Alexa voice remote to easily search and control content. It is loaded with a quad-core processor, paired with 8GB of internal storage. It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and supports free streaming via YouTube, MX Player, and TVF Play, among others.

Gadget #5

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera costs Rs. 2,999

The Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera packs a 20MP lens and offers 1080p video feed, a 360-degree horizontal and 96-degree vertical view, and low-light support. The device provides AI-powered motion detection, infrared night vision, intruder alert, and a two-way talkback feature. It supports up to 64GB of SD card storage, multiple viewer support, up to 16x playback speed, and picture-in-picture mode.