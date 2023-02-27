Business

Sensex slips 175 points, Nifty settles below 17,400 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 27, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.7% to close at 8,418 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 175.58 points, or 0.3%, to 59,288.35 points, the Nifty shed 73.1 points, or 0.42%, to 17,392.7 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.7% to 8,418 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK, which rose 2.14%, 0.99%, and 0.85%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Power Grid Corp, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 2.28%, 2.08%, and 1.76%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, and UPL were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 9.43%, 5.41%, and 3.96%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.1% to end at Rs. 82.84 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 55,346, but the silver futures dropped 0.32%, to Rs. 63,227. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.28, or 0.36% to $76.83 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Monday slipped 66.53 points, or 0.33%, to 19,943.51 points, while the Nikkei rose 29.52 points, or 0.11%, to 27,423.96 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.69% to 11,394.94 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $23,403.79, which is 0.59% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up by 2.02% and is now trading at $1,637.05. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% down), $304.91 (0.46% up), and $0.3621 (0.46% down), respectively. Down 0.27% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08112.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.