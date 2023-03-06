Business

Sensex climbs 415 points, Nifty settles above 17,700 mark

Sensex climbs 415 points, Nifty settles above 17,700 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 06, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 56.9 points to close at 8,680.65 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.69% to 60,224.46 points, while the Nifty gained 0.66% to end at 17,711.45 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 56.9 points, or 0.66%, to close at 8,680.65 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY IT, gaining 1.89%, 1.64%, and 1.2%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, and ONGC, which climbed 5.5%, 2.83%, and 2.56%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Britannia, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, which plunged 2.09%, 1.26%, and 1.18%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Monday strengthened 0.06% to settle at Rs. 81.92 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.34% to Rs. 55,912, while that of silver futures climbed 0.39% to Rs. 64,655. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $79.2 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Monday. While the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 20,603.19 points and 28,237.78 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.19% to 3,322.03 points. In the US, NASDAQ rose 226.02 points, or 1.97%, to 11,689.01 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,410.68, up 0.12% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,564.79, down 0.27%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $285.34 (1.86% down), and $0.3338 (1.39% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07388, down 2.20% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.