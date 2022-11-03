Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 03, 2022

Shiba Inu's value has gone up by 13.3% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.8% over the last 24 hours, trading at $20,357.96. It is 2.0% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,553.93. It is down 0.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $390.78 billion and $187.37 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $325.61, down 0.2% from yesterday and 12.2% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.3% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.0%) and $0.11 (down 6.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 2.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.98 (down 1.1%), $6.44 (down 0.3%), $0.000011 (down 3.5%), and $0.99 (up 10.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.2% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 13.3% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 2.6% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Arweave, Litecoin, Mina, Basic Attention Token, and Polygon are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $16.77 (up 64.59%), $62.66 (up 13.49%), $0.77 (up 11.56%), $0.33 (up 10.87%), and $0.99 (up 10.37%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.35%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Dogecoin, Aptos, Shiba Inu, and Nexo. They are trading at $0.055 (down 12.38%), $0.11 (down 6.85%), $7.51 (down 5.75%), $0.000011 (down 4.03%), and $0.99 (down 3.53%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $21.77 billion (up 57.35%) and $2.05 billion (up 114.67%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $3.18 billion, which is up 60.79% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0%), $7.33 (down 0.27%), $18.64 (down 0.33%), $20,361.69 (up 0.19%), and $7.80 (up 0.84%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.74 (down 1.21%), $0.22 (down 1.12%), $4.42 (up 0.30%), $1.41 (down 0.08%), and $0.88 (down 0.66%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.0 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $921.17 billion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.