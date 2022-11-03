Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has shed 0.8% over the last 24 hours, trading at $20,357.96. It is 2.0% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.8% from yesterday and now trades at $1,553.93. It is down 0.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $390.78 billion and $187.37 billion, respectively.
BNB is currently trading at $325.61, down 0.2% from yesterday and 12.2% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.3% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.0%) and $0.11 (down 6.2%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.98 (down 1.1%), $6.44 (down 0.3%), $0.000011 (down 3.5%), and $0.99 (up 10.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.2% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 13.3% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 2.6% up.
Arweave, Litecoin, Mina, Basic Attention Token, and Polygon are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $16.77 (up 64.59%), $62.66 (up 13.49%), $0.77 (up 11.56%), $0.33 (up 10.87%), and $0.99 (up 10.37%), respectively.
A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.35%).
The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Dogecoin, Aptos, Shiba Inu, and Nexo. They are trading at $0.055 (down 12.38%), $0.11 (down 6.85%), $7.51 (down 5.75%), $0.000011 (down 4.03%), and $0.99 (down 3.53%), respectively.
Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $21.77 billion (up 57.35%) and $2.05 billion (up 114.67%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $3.18 billion, which is up 60.79% from yesterday.
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0%), $7.33 (down 0.27%), $18.64 (down 0.33%), $20,361.69 (up 0.19%), and $7.80 (up 0.84%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.74 (down 1.21%), $0.22 (down 1.12%), $4.42 (up 0.30%), $1.41 (down 0.08%), and $0.88 (down 0.66%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.0 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $921.17 billion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.