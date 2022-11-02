Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 02, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu's value has gone up by 23.6% since last week

Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $20,524.83. Compared to last week, it is 2.1% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,597.45. It has increased by 9.3% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $393.94 billion and $191.73 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $325.92, which is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 14.3% up since last week. XRP has gone up by 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.44. Compared to last week, it is flat. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.7%) and $0.11 (up 0.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 4.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.32 (down 1.3%), $6.45 (down 2.6%), $0.000011 (down 1.6%), and $0.88 (down 3.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.5% up, while Polka Dot is flat. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 23.6% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 5.1%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Toncoin, Chiliz, Theta Network, Elrond, and Curve DAO Token. They are trading at $1.65 (up 9.45%), $0.22 (up 4.75%), $1.23 (up 4.33%), $60.87 (up 3.66%), and $0.99 (up 3.07%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 4.32%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Klaytn, ApeCoin, Terra Classic, and The Graph. They are trading at $8.16 (down 4.61%), $0.22 (down 4.45%), $4.49 (down 4.38%), $0.00022 (down 4.32%), and $0.088 (down 4.27%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $16.25 billion (up 18.09%) and $1.24 billion (up 32.90%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.92 billion, which is up 7.81% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0%), $7.21 (up 0.02%), $18.33 (down 0.29%), $20,541.99 (up 0.06%), and $7.84 (down 0.18%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.66 (up 0.07%), $4.49 (down 0.14%), $0.22 (up 1.10%), $1.42 (up 0.11%), and $0.88 (down 0.41%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $87.9 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $935.48 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion.