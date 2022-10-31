Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 31, 2022, 10:56 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $394.2 billion

Bitcoin has dropped 1.0% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,560. Compared to last week, it is 5.0% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 2.0% from yesterday and is trading at $1,588.63. From last week, it is up 16.4%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $394.2 billion and $191.03 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $310.86, which is 1.6% higher than yesterday and 12.6% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 1.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.0%) and $0.11 (down 8.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 13.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.10 (up 0.9%), $6.72 (up 1.6%), $0.000011 (down 8.4%), and $0.99 (down 2.3%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 13.2%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.7%. Shiba Inu is up 20.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 1.0%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Chiliz, The Sandbox, Algorand, Trust Wallet Token, and Fantom. They are trading at $0.22 (up 16.96%), $0.88 (up 10.76%), $0.33 (up 7.42%), $1.22 (up 6.87%), and $0.22 (up 6.42%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 4.23%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Lido DAO, Waves, and Klaytn. They are trading at $0.11 (down 8.52%), $0.000011 (down 8.19%), $1.53 (down 7.99%), $3.51 (down 7.71%), and $0.22 (down 7.45%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $15.05 billion (up 27.04%) and $1.27 billion (up 28.64%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.81 billion, which is up 21.44% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $18.74 (up 0.37%), $6.88 (up 0.30%), $20,558.92 (up 0.22%), and $7.92 (down 0.50%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, The Sandbox, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (down 0.12%), $4.80 (up 0.03%), $0.22 (down 0.61%), $0.88 (down 0.19%), and $1.44 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.36 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $947.31 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.09 trillion.