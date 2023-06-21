Auto

2023 Range Rover Evoque SUV breaks cover: Check price, features

2023 Range Rover Evoque SUV breaks cover: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 21, 2023 | 10:38 am 2 min read

2023 Range Rover Evoque is offered in four variants (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed the 2023 version of its Range Rover Evoque SUV. It is offered in four trims: S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning design and an upmarket cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it is offered with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

As per JLR, the 2023 Evoque SUV has a "reductive" design enhanced by the "latest" technologies and "luxurious" material choices inside. The new vehicle promises significant upgrades over its predecessor and should witness decent demand in the global markets. We also expect the luxury four-wheeler to arrive on our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The car has LED headlamps and 21-inch wheels

The 2023 Range Rover Evoque has a muscular bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, a wide grille with horizontal slats, Pixel LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a skid plate. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 21-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear. It is offered in Arroios Gray, Tribeca Blue, and Corinthian Bronze colors.

Multiple powertrain options are available

Range Rover Evoque runs on a D165 1.5-liter diesel engine (304.7hp/540Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a P300e plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric-only range of 62.7km. Four other powertrains, which mate P200 and P250 petrol mills and D165 and D200 diesel motors with a 48V mild-hybrid setup and an automatic gearbox, are also available.

The SUV gets ADAS and air purifier

Range Rover Evoque provides an opulent cabin with Kvadrat wool blend fabric, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a minimalist center console, heated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a wireless device charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating-style 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment panel with built-in Amazon Alexa. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and an ADAS suite ensure passengers' safety.

2023 Range Rover Evoque: Pricing

In the UK, the 2023 Range Rover Evoque carries a starting price tag of £40,080 (around Rs. 42 lakh) and its bookings are open. The company is yet to announce when deliveries will start.

Share this timeline