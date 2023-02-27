Auto

Order books for 2023 BMW XM Label Red now open

2023 BMW XM Label Red develops 738hp of maximum power (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury marque BMW has officially opened the order books for the 2023 XM Label Red for the global markets. The performance-oriented hybrid SUV is rumored to be produced in a limited run of fewer than 2,000 units. The car is expected to arrive in late 2023. Interested customers can now put their names on the waiting list on the brand's website.

Introduced last year as BMW "M" division's first-ever hybrid vehicle, the XM made headlines for its polarizing design language, similar to Concept XM, and a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to an electric motor.

The company later unveiled a radical-looking Label Red version with bright red highlights to accentuate its sporty credentials.

It is the most powerful production vehicle for the brand right now.

The SUV sports a large kidney grille and designer wheels

The 2023 BMW XM Label Red is underpinned by the brand's Cluster Architecture (CLAR) and flaunts a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with red-colored surrounds, bumper-mounted LED headlights, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, red-colored window lining, and 22-inch designer alloy wheels with red accents. Wrap-around LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a diffuser grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 738hp, petrol-hybrid powertrain

The 2023 XM Label Red runs on a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is paired with an electric motor. The setup develops 738hp of maximum power and 1,000Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It will feature a two-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery

Interiors of the 2023 XM Label Red are under wraps. We expect the flagship SUV to feature special trim to match its overall appeal and get a two-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, and a large infotainment system with the iDrive 8 OS. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 BMW XM Label Red: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 BMW XM Label Red will set you back by $185,000 (approximately Rs. 1.53 crore). Order books are now open. Interested customers can now put their names on the waiting list for the limited-run SUV on the brand's website.