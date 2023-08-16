Sensex rises to 65,426 points, Nifty settles above 19,440

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 16, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

The top-gaining stocks were Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, and NTPC

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the benchmark Sensex index rising 0.21% to settle at 65,426.05 points and Nifty going up by 0.16% to end at 19,446.95 points. The midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 10,837.75 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA topped the list, edging up 0.99%, 0.88%, and 0.65%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, and NTPC, adding 2.55%, 2.54%, and 2.23%, respectively. Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Hindalco emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.9%, 1.49%, and 1.41%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 251.81 points to 18,329.3 points while the Nikkei gained 472.07 points to settle at 31,766.82 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 157.28 points, or 1.14%, to end at 13,631.05 points.

INR tumbles 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.12% to end at Rs. 82.95 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, the gold future prices remained flat at Rs. 58,861, while the silver prices witnessed a rise of 0.49% to Rs. 70,299. The crude oil futures slipped by 1.95% to end at $81.18 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaltered

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, where diesel retails for Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,127.33, which is a 0.86% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down by 1.03% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $1,822.11. BNB and Cardano are trading at $233.77 (2.27% down) and $0.2771 (4.27% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07002, down 5.83% from yesterday.

