New WhatsApp update introduces large stickers, redesigned action sheets

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 09:45 am 2 min read

The features are currently limited to select beta testers

WhatsApp keeps introducing several in-app enhancements every now and then. In the latest development, the Meta-backed platform is rolling out large stickers on Windows. This feature is discoverable after installing the latest beta firmware. WhatsApp is also pushing a new update for iOS beta users, adding an improved interface for the action sheets. Here are the complete details.

Large stickers will be sent by default

WhatsApp has made improvements to stickers on Windows. The firmware version 2.2324.0.0 is marked as compatible. The stickers now appear to be noticeably larger. In case you want to see if the new feature is available for your account, simply select a contact and send them a sticker. Do note that upon updating, stickers will always be sent in their larger format by default.

The facility works on Windows-to-Windows conversations

Stickers have a better visual impact in conversations, as opposed to emojis, primarily because it's now possible to share a customized version of a sticker. With larger stickers, users will be able to draw the attention of participants in group conversations more effectively. Since the feature is limited to Windows, large stickers sent from desktops will not appear in the same size on iOS/Android.

Select users can test redesigned action sheets on iOS

After installing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.0.71 update, the action sheets may appear different when compared to those in the earlier iterations of the app. Previously, WhatsApp prompted user interaction for specific events using the action sheets provided by Apple's APIs. Following the latest beta update, some users may be able to test the new interface.

How to check if the feature is enabled?

To see if the redesigned action sheets are available for your WhatsApp account, try muting a conversation or deleting a message. In either of these scenarios, a new action sheet is likely to show up. Note that the new interface appears when muting, deleting, clearing, or exporting a conversation, toggling the ability to save media to the photos app, or viewing the chat shortcuts.

A broader firmware rollout should happen soon

Large stickers and redesigned action sheets are available to select beta testers installing the latest WhatsApp update for Windows and iOS, respectively. A broader rollout is expected to take place over the coming days.