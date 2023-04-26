Technology

How to use your WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 26, 2023, 12:43 pm 2 min read

You can link your current WhatsApp account to more than one phone (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp now allows you to link your current account to as many as four phones, including your main phone. With the improved multi-device feature, you can continue messaging from the same account across the linked devices. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Twitter and Instagram to announce the "highly requested" feature. The update is being rolled out and will be available globally very soon.

The feature is currently being rolled out

You can access the same account from linked phones

WhatsApp lets you access your account from desktops or laptops but the company did not allow linking multiple phones up until now. The new feature allows you to link your main account to more than one phone. So even if one device runs out of battery or encounters an issue, you will still be able to access the app from other linked phones.

Your conversations will remain end-to-end encrypted

"Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted," according to WhatsApp. End-to-end encryption means no one will be able to snoop on your conversations. Do note that if your main device is inactive for a long time, WhatsApp will "automatically log you out of all companion devices."

The feature will come in handy for small business owners

If you happen to own a small business, any of your employees will now be able to respond directly to customers from their phones by using the same WhatsApp Business account thanks to this new feature.

Here's how you can link multiple phones

You can log in to the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. The feature is available on both Android and iOS. From your primary device, head to the 'Settings' tab on WhatsApp. Now select 'Linked Devices' and click 'Link a Device.' Scan the QR code on the additional device and follow the in-app instructions to sync your account.

WhatsApp has also announced alternative way to link companion devices

WhatsApp also announced an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices. "Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code," said WhatsApp. The company intends to introduce the feature to "more companion devices in the future."