Free Fire MAX codes for April 4: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 04, 2023, 10:23 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is now a mainstream battle royale game in India's Android ecosystem. It has managed more than 100 million downloads and boasts a positive rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store. As a result, developers show their appreciation to the user base, by releasing redeemable codes. These codes help players unlock several useful in-game collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX lets individuals unlock game-related supplies using diamonds - the in-game currency that can be purchased using real cash.

Spending resources is not everyone's first preference, and players usually seek alternative strategies of reward collection.

Hence, the game creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, to assist gamers in obtaining free bonuses to improve their scores and leaderboard rankings.

You can't collect rewards using Guest IDs

Players should log in to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, using their official login credentials. The webpage doesn't allow gamers to use Guest IDs for code redemption. In addition, the codes can be redeemed only by players on the Indian servers. An individual can claim each code just once. Also, they should be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for April 4

The 12-digit alphanumeric codes, when redeemed, can help gamers obtain a range of exclusive in-game bonuses such as loot crates, premium bundles, weapons, royale vouchers, diamonds, pets, skins, and more. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes head to the game's independent rewards redemption platform at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, utilize your registered login credentials to access your account (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, then click "Confirm" followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a reward, which will be collectible from the game's notification section.

