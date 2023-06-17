Technology

New WhatsApp features: Meta Quest compatibility, community shortcuts

New WhatsApp features: Meta Quest compatibility, community shortcuts

Written by Akash Pandey June 17, 2023 | 05:17 pm 3 min read

Meta Quest compatibility will be rolled out in the future update of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on adding Meta Quest as a linked device for Android clients. The feature will be available in a future update of the app, allowing users to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest. The platform is also rolling out a new entry point shortcut within the community announcement group as a part of the latest update for iOS.

WhatsApp will run as a native app

The ability to add Meta Quest as a compatible device can be discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.6 update. In the past, several users tried to get WhatsApp on a VR device by forcing the installation. Soon, it'll be natively possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest, which will be recognized as an official linked device.

Details on how the connection will be established are unavailable

As per WABetaInfo, it is not yet possible to connect Meta Quest to WhatsApp officially, since the feature is still under development. As a result of this, further information, including how the connection between the current WhatsApp account and the VR device will be established, or information regarding compatibility, is unavailable at the moment. Nonetheless, all communications will likely be end-to-end protected.

Users can see all groups linked to a community

WhatsApp pushed iOS 23.12.71 update on the App Store a few days ago. With this update, a new community entry point shortcut can be seen within the community announcement group. The feature lets users quickly view the list of all the groups linked to a particular community. Additionally, the shortcut allows community admins to quickly add a new group to the community.

Check for the facility manually

The community entry point is accessible on iOS by installing the latest update of WhatsApp. In case, you still don't get access to the feature, you need to wait for the next update as some accounts might receive it over the coming weeks. Ensure you check for it manually, as this add-on might not be indicated in the official changelog.

WhatsApp is also working on a multi-account feature

WhatsApp is developing a multi-account feature, to let you switch between different accounts from the main app. Users will be allowed to manage personal or work-related accounts, directly from one place without having to switch between parallel apps. A new menu to let individuals add another account alongside the existing one will be added, making it easier to access accounts and track notifications.