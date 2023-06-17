Technology

Acer Nitro 5 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon: Check deal

Acer Nitro 5 laptop gets cheaper on Amazon: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey June 17, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Acer Nitro 5 comes with a one-year international warranty

Acer's Nitro 5 is one of the top-performing laptops available in the Indian market. The device with a 165Hz display, 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU is currently selling at a much cheaper price on Amazon. Gamers and creative professionals seeking a capable machine for load-intensive tasks can have a look at this deal.

Why does this story matter?

Acer's Nitro series laptops aim to offer a rich experience for both gaming and other workloads. The Nitro 5 packs a performance-focused processor, a potent GPU, and the company's proprietary CoolBoost technology for a robust thermal solution. It is a capable offering that packs all the needed essentials. The device becomes even more considerable with the deal we have found for you.

Everything to know about the deal

The Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58) is priced at Rs. 1,81,999 on Amazon. However, it is retailing for Rs. 1,09,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 72,009. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,650 on eligible laptops. The e-commerce website is also providing flat Rs. 4,000 discount on transactions using HDFC Bank cards.

The laptop boasts a 165Hz display

Acer Nitro 5 bears slim bezels, a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key, a moisture-resistant multi-gesture touchpad, and a 720p (HD) webcam. It houses a dual 2W speaker setup with ‎DTS X: Ultra. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch QHD IPS-level LCD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. It has a dual-fan cooling system with four exhaust vents.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 slot

The Acer Nitro 5 includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.1 socket, a DC-in port, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm universal jack, and a Kensington lock slot. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device gets 8GB of dedicated NVIDIA graphics

The Acer Nitro 5 houses a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, paired with 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It gets up to 32GB of expandable RAM and an additional 1TB (HDD) storage expansion. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and houses a 57.5Wh battery which re-fuels using the 280W charging adapter.