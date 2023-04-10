Technology

WhatsApp's companion mode will allow you to link 4 devices

WhatsApp's companion mode will allow you to link 4 devices

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 10, 2023, 06:56 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available only to Android beta users (Photo credit: Whatsapp)

WhatsApp is introducing companion mode that will allow you to link more devices to your current account. However, the new feature is currently limited to the Android beta channel. Once you have linked a secondary device, you will be able to access your WhatsApp chats and history from the other device even if your main smartphone is not connected to the internet.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's latest companion mode feature is bound to revamp user experience by leaps and bounds.

The Meta-owned app is said to have started developing the feature in November last year and is finally testing the option on the beta channel.

Certain apps like Telegram already allow users to access their accounts from more than one device.

How does WhatsApp's companion mode work?

Once you link your WhatsApp account to a new Android device, your chat history will be synced across all the connected devices. Take note that the secondary device can only be an Android smartphone or a tablet since the feature is not available on the iOS beta version as yet. Further, all your messages and calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

How many devices can you link?

You can link up to four devices at once, which means you can link more than one Android smartphone to your main WhatsApp account. However, you may not have access to some features, such as posting statuses from the linked device and managing broadcast lists. It is also recommended that you back up your chats on your primary device.

How to link your WhatsApp account to a secondary device?

Ensure that your secondary device has the latest beta version of WhatsApp. You should see a 'Link a device' option on this handset. On your primary smartphone, head to Settings> Linked Devices. Scan the QR code visible on the secondary handset. Now, your chat history will be synced to the new device. You will receive messages and calls across all your linked devices.

The feature is currently limited to the Android beta channel

WhatsApp's companion mode feature is not available on the stable channel as yet. It is currently being tested on the Android beta channel. The company might release the new feature via a future update.