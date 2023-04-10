Technology

Why Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be a game-changing smartphone

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 10, 2023, 05:41 pm 3 min read

The smartphone is expected to be launched in September

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro will be packed with surprises. Apart from the customary upgrades, it will boast a brand-new design that will most likely set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry. Over the past few days, we have seen interesting renders and leaks around the upcoming Pro-monikered iPhone, suggesting that it will be a game-changing smartphone. Here's everything we know so far.

iPhone 15 Pro will have 1.55mm ultra-slim bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly boast the thinnest bezels ever on a smartphone, bringing Apple closer to providing the experience of an all-glass smartphone. The device will have 1.55mm bezels, an almost 28% reduction from the existing iPhone 14 Pro, which has 2.17mm thick bezels. The handset will beat the current record of 1.81mm set by Xiaomi 13.

The handset will ditch physical power and volume buttons

The latest leak reveals the iPhone 15 Pro will come with haptic solid-state power and volume buttons instead of the physical ones, making it the first of its kind in the market. This design would also allow for better water and dust resistance. Reportedly, a small, rounded 'Action' button will replace the Mute button on the handset.

iPhone 15 Pro will have a more curved chassis

The iPhone 15 Pro will also have an upgraded display, possibly with more than 2,000-nits of peak brightness. It will likely have a more rounded chassis and at least one of the Pro models may boast a lighter titanium chassis.

The smartphone should come with a Type-C port

In view of the common charger rule passed by the European Union (EU), Apple could introduce the Type-C port with iPhone 15 Pro, as opposed to the existing Lightning connector. This hardware change may offer faster wired charging and faster data transfer. However, it remains to be seen if Apple would allow data transfer via the Type-C port.

iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a new periscope lens

The iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to get a new periscope lens with long-range zoom, the first on an iPhone. Reports suggest it could be a 6X zoom lens, which would be double the capacity of current-generation Pro models with 3X optical zoom.

iPhone 15 Pro will be powered by A17 Bionic chip

Among other upgrades, the new iPhone 15 Pro model will be powered by an A17 Bionic chip, which could be the fastest processor on a smartphone ever. The other models in the line-up—the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus—are rumored to come with the A16 Bionic chip, which fuels the current iPhone 14 Pro series.

When will it be available?

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be launched in September this year. The pricing and availability details will be revealed at the time of launch. Given the upgrades and improvements, we expect the handset to be priced at around Rs. 1.3 lakh.