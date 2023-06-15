Technology

WhatsApp is working on multi-account feature: How it will work

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 15, 2023 | 07:08 pm 2 min read

The multi-account feature is currently under development and is not accessible as yet

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-account feature, which will let you switch between different accounts from the main app. You will be able to manage different accounts, whether personal or work-related, from one place without having to depend on parallel apps. Take note that the feature is not available as yet. It is currently under development.

WhatsApp currently offers a companion mode feature, which lets you access your existing accounts on additional devices, say another smartphone or a tablet. In contrast, the new multi-account feature will let you access multiple WhatsApp accounts from the same device. It could be similar to how you can switch between your different Instagram accounts from within the app.

How will the multi-account feature work?

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will bring in a menu that will allow users to add a new account alongside the existing one. When you set up an additional WhatsApp account, it will be saved on your primary device until you log out from that account. The feature makes it easy to swap between different accounts and track notifications from the same app.

The multi-account feature will come in handy for those who use several WhatsApp accounts. Instead of having to install and set up WhatsApp on different devices, users can access their various accounts from the same app on their main device. This feature was spotted under development on the business version of the app but it will be made available to all users.

WhatsApp is releasing new Call back feature for Windows version

Separately, WhatsApp is releasing a new 'Call back' feature for the Windows client. It is currently accessible only to beta users. The app has incorporated a 'Call back' option visible within chats. A message notification is generated if you have a missed call. This functionality better highlights the calls you've missed and makes it faster for you to return calls.

The new 'Call back' feature is being rolled out as part of the latest WhatsApp beta update for Windows, carrying version 2.2323.1.0. The feature will be made available to more users in the coming days.