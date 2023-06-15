Technology

Truecaller's call recording feature returns on Android, iOS: What's new

Truecaller's call recording feature returns on Android, iOS: What's new

Written by Athik Saleh June 15, 2023 | 06:10 pm 3 min read

Truecaller has launched call recording feature by opting for recording line cloud technology (Photo credit: Truecaller)

Truecaller users were left disappointed when the company removed the call recording feature from Android last year. Now, the feature is back on Android after a year-long hiatus. This time, Truecaller is also rolling out the feature to iOS, making the return special. However, it is only available to premium users. Let's take a look at how Truecaller's call recording feature works.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Google announced its decision to ban all apps with call recording feature. As part of this, the tech giant prevented access to its Accessibility API. Soon after Google's announcement, Truecaller removed the feature from its app. Interestingly, Google still hasn't changed its policy on call-recording apps. Apple is also against such apps. So how did Truecaller manage to sneak in the feature?

The call is recorded on the cloud

Truecaller has opted for 'recording lines' to bring call recording to its app. A recording line is a feature provided by a cloud telephony company. In this method, the call is recorded on the cloud. Then, it will be sent to the app. Truecaller leverages the tech of CallHero, a company it acquired last year, to make this work.

It is easier to record calls on Android

On Android, Truecaller's call recording is easy to use. There are two ways to record calls if you are an Android user. If you have Truecaller as your default dialer, it has a dedicated button to start or stop recording. However, if you use a different dialer, you can tap on the floating Truecaller button to start or stop recording.

Users have to call a recording line on iOS

Recording calls on iOS is a bit more complicated. Every time you want to record a call (incoming or outgoing), you have to call a recording line through the Truecaller app. After calling the recording line, you have to merge the calls. On Android and iOS, users on the other end will hear a beep to indicate the call is being recorded.

Truecaller will provide AI-generated transcripts of call recordings

Truecaller has enhanced call recording with the help of AI this time. The feature also provides AI-generated summaries of all call recordings. These transcripts will have a short call title, making it easier to navigate within transcripts.

The feature is only available in the US

Truecaller has been testing the feature with some iOS users in the US. Now, it has rolled it out to every Android and iOS user in the country. It is available with the Premium Connect and Premium Assistant plans. The company aims to launch the feature in multiple countries, including India, which is Truecaller's biggest market.