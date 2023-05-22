Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for May 22

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store

Garena's Free Fire MAX has experienced tremendous success since its release in September 2021. The battle royale game offers a range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. The rewards can be purchased using real money. However, players unwilling to spend resources can use redeemable codes to unlock the collectibles. The codes for May 22 are listed here.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India.

Despite that, it has been well-received in the gaming ecosystem, recording more than 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store.

As a token of appreciation, developers release redeemable codes, which help players collect in-game items.

The bonuses assist gamers during battleground combat and improve scoreboard rankings.

Redeemable codes are time-sensitive

The Free Fire MAX codes must be redeemed in accordance with a few guidelines. Players should only use the official gaming credentials to log in to the rewards redemption website. Use of guest IDs is prohibited. Each redeemable character set can be accessed just once per person. The alphanumeric redeemable codes lose their validity 12 to 18 hours after release.

Check out the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., May 22, are listed here. Utilize them to collect weapon crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, pets, skins, and more. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, MHM5D8ZQZP22. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, X99TK56XDJ4X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9. FF7MUY4ME6SC, B3G7A22TWDR7X.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

Head to the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Use your registered Google, Huawei, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter any redeemable code in the text field and click 'Confirm,' followed by 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.

