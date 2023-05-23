Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 23: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 23, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available on the Google Play Store in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has garnered immense popularity since its release in 2021. As a token of appreciation and in order to keep players engaged, the creators of the game offer a wide range of additional in-game supplies on a daily basis. The collectibles can either be purchased using real money or can be accessed, for free, using redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has recorded more than 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. Currently, the game is limited to the Android OS in India.

The improved visuals, free rewards redemption program, and enhanced gameplay are a few of the reasons which have contributed to the game's widespread popularity.

What are the rules for code redemption?

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are a few ground rules to be followed. Users must log in to the game's rewards redemption website using the official gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeemable codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release. Each code is accessible only once per player.

These are the codes for May 23

Check out the codes for today ie. May 23 to earn various rewards. F9IKJU654QED2C, F3B4RTGUYTRFXD, FDBENRMKT6YIUG, FBDNMKRI83M6YH. FDR56YRDGVY5A4, FREDC2VB34JUTG, FTGVBDJRUJTHN6, FMKO9IUJNRM6LO. F7MUOJI8UD7S65, F4EQDC1VB2N3K, FIRTGUYTVGFVDB, FNR56OYHUGYVH. FBDNRMK6IYUHJ, FNCXUY6TGEB5N.

The additional rewards include weapons and reward points

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to several in-game collectibles. The list of rewards includes diamonds, pets, reward points, royale vouchers, skins, loot crates weapons, and protective gear, among others.

Here's how you can redeem the codes

First, head to the official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and select 'Confirm,' and then click 'Ok.' Following every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.