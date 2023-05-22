Technology

WhatsApp users can now edit sent messages within 15 minutes

Written by Ramya Patelkhana May 22, 2023, 09:42 pm 2 min read

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp officially announced the long-awaited message editing feature for its users on Monday. In a blog post, the company owned by Meta revealed that WhatsApp users will now be able to edit their sent messages within a 15-minute time limit. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also took to Facebook to announce the launch of the feature.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has introduced several useful features for its users in recent weeks.

To note, the latest message editing option has been one of the most anticipated and demanded features by WhatsApp users.

It not only helps users correct errors or add extra details to a message but also allows them to have better control over their chats.

Modified messages to display 'edited' tag

While the new feature will allow users to alter their sent messages, WhatsApp noted that such texts would display the "edited" tag alongside them. However, neither the sender nor the receiver would be able to see the edit history. The company added that edited messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption, similar to the regular messages, media, and calls on the messaging platform.

How to use message editing feature?

In the blog post, WhatsApp also explained how the option to edit messages could be accessed by users. First, you need to open the personal/group chat where you want to modify a sent message. Next, click the "Edit" option from the displayed menu, make the required changes, and save it. This option can be used only for messages sent within the last 15 minutes.

Edit feature would be available for all soon

WhatsApp further stated that the message editing feature has started rolling out worldwide and will be available for all users in the coming weeks. It will reportedly be accessible on its Android and iOS apps as well as the WhatsApp Web interface.

WhatsApp announced several new features recently

WhatsApp has been on a roll of late, introducing several new features to enhance the in-app experience for users. These include the privacy-focused Chat Lock option, sticker maker tool for iOS, the option to use a WhatsApp account on multiple phones, and updates to polls and community features, among others. The company is also reportedly working on a feature to block spam calls/messages.