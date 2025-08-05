Brazil Supreme Court orders house arrest of ex-president Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to be placed under house arrest. The decision comes as he stands trial for allegedly plotting a coup following the election victory of current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2023. The order was issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who accused Bolsonaro of violating court-imposed restrictions on social media use and political messaging.

Arrest details Bolsonaro faces up to 12 years in prison Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest at his Brasilia home on Monday evening. His mobile phone was also confiscated by the police. Supporters of the former president gathered outside his residence in solidarity after the news broke. The prosecution accuses Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organization and attempting to stage a coup, among other charges. His supporters had stormed and ransacked the National Congress and other state institutions in January 2023, rejecting Lula's victory.

Legal proceedings Bolsonaro's lawyers to appeal house arrest decision A conviction for such a crime could lead to a sentence of up to 12 years. Bolsonaro's lawyers have announced plans to appeal the house arrest decision, arguing that their client has not violated any court orders. The prosecution of Bolsonaro has strained diplomatic relations between Brazil and the United States. Last month, US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Brazil. The US administration also sanctioned Justice Moraes for "arbitrary detentions that violate human rights."