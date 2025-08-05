Brazil Supreme Court orders house arrest of ex-president Bolsonaro
What's the story
Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to be placed under house arrest. The decision comes as he stands trial for allegedly plotting a coup following the election victory of current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2023. The order was issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who accused Bolsonaro of violating court-imposed restrictions on social media use and political messaging.
Arrest details
Bolsonaro faces up to 12 years in prison
Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest at his Brasilia home on Monday evening. His mobile phone was also confiscated by the police. Supporters of the former president gathered outside his residence in solidarity after the news broke. The prosecution accuses Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organization and attempting to stage a coup, among other charges. His supporters had stormed and ransacked the National Congress and other state institutions in January 2023, rejecting Lula's victory.
Legal proceedings
Bolsonaro's lawyers to appeal house arrest decision
A conviction for such a crime could lead to a sentence of up to 12 years. Bolsonaro's lawyers have announced plans to appeal the house arrest decision, arguing that their client has not violated any court orders. The prosecution of Bolsonaro has strained diplomatic relations between Brazil and the United States. Last month, US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Brazil. The US administration also sanctioned Justice Moraes for "arbitrary detentions that violate human rights."
Diplomatic tensions
Lula slams US sanctions against Moraes
And after the Supreme Court announced its decision to place Bolsonaro under house arrest on Tuesday, the State Department swiftly condemned the decision. "Justice Moraes, now a US-sanctioned human rights abuser, continues to use Brazil's institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy," the department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs wrote on X.