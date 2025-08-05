US pursuing 'neocolonial' policy against Global South: Russia

Russia has accused the United States of pursuing a "neocolonial" policy against Global South nations in a bid to maintain its hegemony. The accusation comes after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs affecting several countries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said these tariffs are an example of "politically motivated economic pressure" on nations opting for independent international policies.

Tariff criticism No tariff wars can halt natural course of history: Zakharova Zakharova termed the sanctions and restrictions a "regrettable reality" of today's global landscape. She said Washington is unable to accept its declining dominance in an emerging multipolar international order. "No tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history," she added. Zakharova also slammed Trump's tariff policy against Russia's Global South partners, calling it a "direct encroachment" on their national sovereignty and an "attempt to interfere in their internal affairs."

BRICS backing Russia has support of many partners, especially in BRICS bloc The spokesperson added that Russia has the support of many partners, especially in the BRICS bloc. The bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and was expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE in 2024. Indonesia joined in 2025. Zakharova said these countries share Moscow's view on resisting "unlawful unilateral sanctions."