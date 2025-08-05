Trump declares Sydney Sweeney's ad 'HOTTEST,' slams 'woke' Taylor Swift
What's the story
American President Donald Trump has taken to social media to praise actor Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle ad campaign, while simultaneously criticizing pop star Taylor Swift. The move comes after Trump learned that Sweeney is a registered Republican. In his post on Truth Social on Monday, he called Sweeney's ad the "HOTTEST" and said the jeans were "flying off the shelves."
Political divide
Trump's ongoing feud with Swift
Trump furthered his praise for Sweeney by contrasting her with Swift, who supported Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He wrote, "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift... The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be." This post was a continuation of Trump's ongoing feud with Swift, which escalated after her endorsement of Harris in September 2024.
Controversial campaign
Controversy surrounding Sweeney's AE ad campaign
Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign, titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, has been met with criticism for its perceived problematic undertones. The campaign played on the word "genes," with some critics claiming it implied she was genetically superior due to her blonde hair and blue eyes. It also drew comparisons to Brooke Shields's controversial 1980 Calvin Klein ad, which featured a similarly provocative tagline about passing down characteristics from generation to generation.
Political stance
Sweeney's political stance and Trump's family divide
Sweeney's party preference was first reported by Buzzfeed News amid the backlash from her AE partnership. However, the actor has not publicly commented on her political affiliation or spoken in support of Trump. Despite his attempts to turn his followers against Swift, Trump's granddaughter Arabella remained a fan of the Blank Space singer, celebrating her 13th birthday at the Eras Tour in October. Arabella attended the show with her friends and mother, Ivanka Trump.