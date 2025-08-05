Trump declares Sydney Sweeney's ad 'HOTTEST,' slams 'woke' Taylor Swift

American President Donald Trump has taken to social media to praise actor Sydney Sweeney's new American Eagle ad campaign , while simultaneously criticizing pop star Taylor Swift . The move comes after Trump learned that Sweeney is a registered Republican. In his post on Truth Social on Monday, he called Sweeney's ad the "HOTTEST" and said the jeans were "flying off the shelves."

Political divide Trump's ongoing feud with Swift Trump furthered his praise for Sweeney by contrasting her with Swift, who supported Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He wrote, "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift... The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be." This post was a continuation of Trump's ongoing feud with Swift, which escalated after her endorsement of Harris in September 2024.

Controversial campaign Controversy surrounding Sweeney's AE ad campaign Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign, titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, has been met with criticism for its perceived problematic undertones. The campaign played on the word "genes," with some critics claiming it implied she was genetically superior due to her blonde hair and blue eyes. It also drew comparisons to Brooke Shields's controversial 1980 Calvin Klein ad, which featured a similarly provocative tagline about passing down characteristics from generation to generation.