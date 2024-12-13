Summarize Simplifying... In short At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift made history with a record 49 wins, becoming the most-awarded artist in BBMA history.

Taylor Swift dominates Billboard Music Awards 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Dec 13, 202410:58 am

What's the story The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) celebrated the best of musical talent across genres, with Taylor Swift taking home the most awards. The awards ceremony aired on Fox on Thursday night (US time). Swift, who recently wrapped up her globe-trotting, record-breaking Eras Tour, took home 10 awards, while Zach Bryan and country musician Morgan Wallen also enjoyed a successful night. Here are the top winners.

Top winner

Swift became the most-awarded artist in BBMA history

Swift achieved a historic milestone at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home 10 trophies and raising her career total to an unprecedented 49 wins. This triumph made her the most-awarded artist in BBMA history. Swift's accolades included Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Major victories

Bryan and Wallen's impressive wins at BBMAs

Bryan's five wins highlighted his genre-defying prowess with two wins each in country and rock. His fifth award was for Top Streaming Song. Meanwhile, Wallen's four wins took his career tally to 19, just one shy of Garth Brooks's record for the most wins by a country artist. This was Wallen's third win as Top Country Artist in four years, tying with Brooks and Swift for most wins in this category.

Multiple wins

Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Elevation Worship's triumphs

Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Christian music group Elevation Worship each won three awards. This brought Drake's career total to 42 wins, second only to Swift, and extended his record with a sixth win for Top Rap Artist. Bad Bunny's wins included a fifth consecutive win for Top Latin Artist. Meanwhile, Elevation Worship won their second win as Top Christian Artist.

Double wins

Top album and song winners in respective genres

Two artists also won both Top Album and Song in their respective genres. Jungkook won Top K-pop Album for Golden and Top Global K-pop Song for Standing Next to You. Elevation Worship won Top Christian Album for Can You Imagine? and Top Christian Song for Praise featuring Brandon Lake and Chris Brown. Interestingly, two artists named Brown were winners: The R&B star won Top R&B Album for 11:11, while the Christian artist with the same name won Top Christian Song.

Significant achievements

Other notable winners at the 2024 BBMAs

Beyoncé bagged her 17th award as Top Country Female Artist, while Post Malone bagged his 11th win for Top Collaboration with I Had Some Help, recorded with Wallen. SZA was named Top R&B Artist for the second year in a row, becoming the first woman to win the award more than once. Wallen also won Top Male Artist for the second consecutive year and regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida was named Top Duo/Group again.