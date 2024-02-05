Jay-Z receives Dr. Dre Global Impact award at the Grammy Awards 2024

Jay-Z criticizes Grammys for Beyoncé's Album of the Year snub

By Aikantik Bag

What's the story Jay-Z is always upfront with his opinions and on Monday (IST), he did not hold back his disappointment at the Grammy Awards for never granting Beyoncé the Album of the Year honor. This came during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The hip-hop mogul emphasized the need to acknowledge artists who make a significant impact on culture and shared his past experiences with boycotting the awards show.

While accepting the award, Jay-Z stated, "We want you all to get it right. We love y'all, we love y'all. We want you to get it right, or at least get it close to right." Focusing on Beyoncé's accomplishments, Jay-Z said, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone, number one album of the year. So even by that metric it does not work."

