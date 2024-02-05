Killer Mike gets arrested after three Grammy wins

What's the story Rapper Michael Render aka Killer Mike experienced a shocking turn of events at the Grammy Awards 2024, as he was arrested and escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena by the Los Angeles Police Department, as seen in videos on X (formerly Twitter). This occurred shortly after he won three awards. Fans and fellow musicians expressed outrage and confusion, as the reason for his arrest remains unknown.

Chris Gardner, a senior staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter, shared that Killer Mike's arrest was due to a misdemeanor unrelated to the event at the arena. An official reportedly informed someone on Killer Mike's team that he might be released later in the night (local time). Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. was seen discussing the situation with Killer Mike's team and officials, but no official statement has been released by the Recording Academy or Killer Mike's representatives.

Killer Mike's success at the Grammys included winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists and Engineers, as well as Best Rap Album for Michael, his sixth studio album released in June 2023. The praised track Scientists and Engineers features André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, showcasing lyrical prowess and social commentary.