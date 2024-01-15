Veteran Malayalam music director KJ Joy passes away at 77

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

Veteran Malayalam music director KJ Joy passes away at 77

By Aikantik Bag 02:32 pm Jan 15, 202402:32 pm

Music director KJ Joy passed away aged 77

Renowned Malayalam music composer KJ Joy has died at the age of 77. Reportedly, he passed away on Monday at his home in Chennai. The talented musician, who had been bedridden after suffering a stroke, made significant contributions to the film industry since 1975, including introducing the keyboard to Malayalam film music. May he rest in peace.

2/4

Joy's career and contribution to Malayalam cinema

Joy's journey in music began as an accordionist in the esteemed MS Viswanathan's music troupe. With MSV's encouragement, he transitioned into composing for films and made his debut as a music director with the 1975 film Love Letter, directed by Dr. Balakrishnan. Throughout his illustrious career, Joy composed music for over 200 films, many of which became blockbuster hits.

3/4

Joy and KJ Yesudas's legacy in Malayalam music

Some of Joy's most memorable compositions were created in collaboration with KJ Yesudas. Their partnership produced hits like En Swaram and Oru Raaga Pallavi from the 1979 film Anupallavi, Laavanya Devathayalle from the 1981 film Karimpoocha, and Koodaram Vediyumee from the 1984 film Kurisuyudham. Renowned drummer Sivamani condoled his death on social media too.

4/4

Twitter Post