By Namrata Ganguly 07:13 pm Dec 19, 2023

Biggest music festivals and concerts of 2023

The year 2023 witnessed an electrifying crescendo of musical experiences- from iconic performances that left indelible marks on the global music landscape to record-breaking turnouts. Overall, the music industry experienced a remarkable year filled with awe-inspiring spectacles. These music festivals and concerts captivated hearts and souls, shattered records, boasted the biggest turnouts, and earned unprecedented financial success making history.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

The tour that broke several records and became the talk of the year was Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. It paid homage to Swift's various albums, including Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), and Midnights (2022). With over 150 shows across five continents, it has become the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first to cross $1B in revenue.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

The American rock band which is Bruce Springsteen's primary backing band performed at RDS Arena in Dublin, Ireland in May. The band is back on tour for the first time since 2017. With a $14,26,05,835 gross collection, it became the second highest-grossing concert after Swift's Eras Tour. The other band members are Jake Clemons, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

After the Argentine rock band performed a free concert in Mexico City in June, it became the highest-attended concert of the year, attended by 3,00,000 people. The band performed at the famous outdoor music venue, Zócalo, for about 90 minutes on June 30. Formed in 1985, the band has so far released over 14 albums and is one of the most influential ska bands.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd performed his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in London Stadium in July and recorded the venue's highest-attendance record with his two-night performance. With over 80,000 fans, it recorded the highest single-night attendance for a show at the stadium, too. "This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years," said Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation's president of touring.