Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is out now

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 12:38 pm 1 min read

Swifties, it's a brand new day and our favorite Taylor Swift has made our weekends sorted with the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). This marks the third re-recorded album of the global pop star and it was released on Friday under the Republic Records banner. The singer took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message regarding her journey of composing the album.

The newly released album consists of 22 songs among which six are subtitled under From The Vault. While releasing the album, Swift wrote, "It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas, and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20." She expressed how proud she is about these creations to date.

