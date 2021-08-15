Joe Jonas birthday special: Celebs he dated before Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas turns 32 today! The one-third part of the Jonas Brothers, this former Disney child tied the knot with GoT alum Sophie Turner in 2019. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Willa Jonas last year. However, Turner wasn't the first woman in his life. Jonas, sitting atop $40mn net worth, broke many hearts before finally settling down. On his birthday, let's explore.

Do you know who was Joe Jonas' 'first kiss'?

AJ Michalka, best known as one half of the Aly & AJ duo, and Jonas started dating when their bands toured. And, it lasted for almost a year. MTV reports AJ saying that Joe was her "first kiss," adding, "I'm pretty sure I was his too." Rumor has it that Aly & AJ's Potential Breakup Song was about their split, but it remains unconfirmed.

Jonas-Taylor Swift romance lasted three months, ended in '25 seconds'

Jonas' girlfriends list cannot finish without a mention of Taylor Swift's name. Their affair lasted merely for three months, but the way Jonas broke up made more news. It was apparently "over the phone in 25 seconds," the Fearless singer told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. And like all her exes, Jonas too got a song dedicated to him by Swift, Forever and Always.

He split with Swift because he started dating Camilla Belle

Just after Swift split, Jonas found his new love interest in actress Camilla Belle. In fact, that was the reason of their split, the Pennsylvania native informed. Apparently, the Jonas Brothers' Much Better song is referred to Camilla as being much better than Swift. Her song Better Than Revenge came a year later, which talked about Jonas' rebound. Now, it's all "cool" between them.

Jonas-Demi Lovato relationship was super-short, but super-Disney

Jonas and Demi Lovato met each other on Disney's set, Camp Rock in 2007. However, they didn't instantly start dating. Instead, love sparked in 2010. The relationship was for "a month," Jonas said, but he realized that he was "living a lie" while feeling the need "to take care of her," because the Sorry not sorry singer was undergoing a "struggling" phase.

Jonas dated Gigi Hadid, Swift's bestie, for five months

Jonas and Gigi Hadid, Swift's best friend, dated in 2015. Both were reported to be involved for five months. Just two weeks after their break up, Hadid started dating Pillowtalk singer and present partner Zayn Malik. Jonas found it "interesting...I mean it was definitely very quick." A year later, he met Turner, and life wasn't the same for him since. Happy Birthday, Joe Jonas!