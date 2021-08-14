Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani to have an intimate wedding

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 08:56 pm

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are getting married on August 14

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor is set to tie the knot with long-time beau, Karan Boolani, on Saturday. The ceremony is set to take place at her father Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in Mumbai and it will reportedly be an intimate affair. Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor came back to India for the occasion two weeks ago. It's unclear whether her husband Anand Ahuja has arrived.

Guests

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor are among the attendees

The Kapoor clan hasn't officially made any statement, but the wedding celebration will reportedly go on for two to three days. As it's said to be a low-key ceremony, only Rhea's relatives and close friends are among the attendees. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were spotted all decked up outside the venue.

Information

Who else could be on the guest list?

Celebrities' ceremonies often include a long guest list. Thus, Rhea's wedding can also be attended by her good friend and Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora Khan. Then again, no Bollywood function is complete without filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra, who are the Kapoors' close friends.

Online Post

Boolani made netizens curious with cryptic Instagram story

The reports of Boolani and Rhea's wedding started doing the rounds from Friday evening when his cryptic Instagram Story made fans curious. Without any caption, he uploaded a picture of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. And from this, netizens came to the conclusion that the producer is hinting at his own wedding. Boolani is a popular director of several ad commercials.

The to-be married couple dated for 13 years

Rhea is a private person when it comes to talking about her personal life to the media. She and Boolani have been in a relationship for the past 13 years, but she has never spoken about him in public. However, Rhea opened about her live-in partner when Aisha (2010) completed 10 years. It was on this film's sets that the duo fell in love.

Outfit

The groom has been spotted in a beige 'sherwani'

Apart from being a producer and director, Rhea has her own fashion line, Rheson (Rhea + Sonam). So, it's obvious she's going to look phenomenal as a bride. While her look is yet to be revealed, the groom has been spotted in a beige-colored sherwani. Kapoor's bungalow has been decorated with beautiful flowers and fairy lights. We send our best wishes to the couple.