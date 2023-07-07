Entertainment

Who's Mahnoor Baloch? Pakistani actor who criticized SRK's acting skills

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 12:35 pm 2 min read

Mahnoor Baloch's comments on Shah Rukh Khan haven't gone down well with the superstar's fans (Picture credit: Instagram/@mahnoorbaloch)

Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch has upset Indian cinephiles after she commented on the looks and acting skills of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She said Khan is someone who doesn't meet society's beauty standards and he doesn't know acting but knows how to "market himself." Here is everything you need to know about the actor and everything she said about the Pathaan actor.

Why does this story matter?

SRK, also known as King Khan of Bollywood, has a fan following across the globe, from Dubai to North America. Contrary to Baloch's comments on Khan, another Pakistani actor, Anoushey Ashraf recently called him a "universal superstar." Ashraf went on to add that even if her country wouldn't want her to promote Bollywood, she will continue to be an SRK fan.

What did Baloch say about SRK?

Speaking about Khan's personality, she said that "if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn't come under that," adding that "his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good." She further said that "he doesn't know acting," adding that Khan "is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself."

People fumed over Baloch's comments

Baloch's interview was shown on Samaa TV's YouTube channel. Reacting to her comments, many social media users wrote against the actor for her comments. "What rubbish is she saying... SRK is a quality actor and a legend," said one user, while another one wrote in the comments section: "Mahnoor is definitely wrong. He is the king of expressions."

Who is Mahnoor Baloch?

Baloch, a Pakistani-Canadian actor-filmmaker is also a former model. She made her acting debut in the television world with Marvi, a 1993 drama that aired on PTV. She has worked extensively in TV serials including Falak, Mera Saaein 2, Ishq Ibadat, Pachtava, Khoobsurat, and Apni Apni Love Story, among many others. Baloch reportedly resides in Texas, the United States of America.

