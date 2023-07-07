Entertainment

The reason why Madhoo quit Bollywood

The reason why Madhoo quit Bollywood

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 12:14 pm 2 min read

Madhoo made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in 'Phool Aur Kaante' (Picture credit: Instagram/@madhoo)

Madhoo, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, went on to act in several other popular films. However, at the peak of her career, she decided to quit the industry. Decades later, the actor opened up on reasons behind her decision to quit, adding why she isn't interested in playing a mother to Devgn, and other male contemporaries, now.

Why does this story matter?

Madhoo is one of the prominent leading ladies of the '90s era. She went on to act in multiple successful films such as Zalim, Yodha, Roja, and many more. She made a mark for herself in the industry by portraying characters that were strong, had substance, and demanded a good presence. Despite that, she eventually parted ways with the industry.

Madhoo was unhappy with roles that were being offered

Talking about the reason behind her exit from the industry, Madhoo said that the decision came in due to the kind of roles that were being offered to her, adding that "meaty roles" weren't given to female actors after a certain age. At an event in Chennai, she also said she has "no interest" in playing Devgn's mother, which was "a probable scenario."

Madhoo on how male actors dominated the industry

Further, Madhoo went on to talk about the dominance of male actors in Bollywood in the '90s era. "During the '90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles mainly involved dancing, delivering a few romantic lines, and shedding tears with parents. While I enjoyed dancing, I realized that I was deeply unhappy with this shift from films like Roja."

'Feeling of dissatisfaction' led her to quit the industry

She started to struggle with the "feeling of dissatisfaction," before deciding to quit. "The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to the people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, childhood arrogance," adding she "wanted to accomplish much more" in her career.

Share this timeline