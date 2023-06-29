Entertainment

All about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit for Rishi Sunak's reception

All about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit for Rishi Sunak's reception

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 29, 2023 | 11:14 am 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a Rohit Bal collection for UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception (Picture credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoorahuja)

After being invited to King Charles's coronation ceremony last month, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made India proud at another global event being held in the United Kingdom (UK). She represented India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Kapoor Ahuja pulled out a traditional yet modern look for the evening; here's everything to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

Sunak hosted a reception to celebrate the UK-India Week, part of India Global Forum's flagship event, at his official residence. The week is being celebrated from Monday (June 26) and will conclude on Friday (June 30). Kapoor Ahuja traveled to the UK to attend the reception where she is representing the country and the cultural influence it has on the world.

Kapoor Ahuja donned a 'sari' with an overcoat

The Neerja actor opted for a pistachio green floral sari from the shelves of ace designer Rohit Bal. She paired it with an oversized overcoat in cream with big red flowers printed on it, which added a modern touch to her traditional look. She was styled by her director-stylist sister Rhea Kapoor. For accessories, she opted for statement rings and a red potli bag.

Anand Ahuja was in awe of his wife

After Kapoor Ahuja shared a few glimpses of her look from the reception on Instagram, she was stormed with heart emoticons being dropped by her fans. However, her biggest cheerleader for the day was her dotting husband, Anand Ahuja. "Wiiiilldddd," he wrote, added with a number of lovestruck emojis. Her pictures were also loved by brother Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

More on Kapoor Ahuja's work front

She is set to make her comeback in films. She dropped the teaser of the upcoming title Blind on Tuesday in which she plays a visually impaired cop out on a chase to nab a serial killer. The title is directed by Shome Makhija, and will also feature Purab Kohli, Lilette Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf. It'll release on July 7 on JioCinema.

Share this timeline