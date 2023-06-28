Entertainment

Ajaz Khan reveals he met Aryan Khan in prison

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 05:10 pm 1 min read

Ajaz Khan on his experience in the Arthur Road prison

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail in May after receiving bail in a drugs case. The actor has had his fair share of legal tussles over the years. Recently, Khan spoke about his time in jail and how this episode tarnished his image. He detailed the horrific things that happen inside the jail.

'One day feels like a year inside the jail'

Khan served around two years in prison. Recalling his sentence, he said, "One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don't want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (referring to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what's happening to him." He also critiqued how the media trial considered him guilty, even before the verdict.

Khan looks forward to doing good work now

Khan spoke about meeting several celebrities in the prison, including the likes of Raj Kundra and Aryan Khan. He talked about the bad infrastructure of Arthur Road prison. He stated, "The Arthur Road jail is probably the most crowded in the world with 3,500 people imprisoned against the capacity of 800 prisoners." Khan expressed his wish to work on good projects too.

