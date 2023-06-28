Entertainment

'I'm also offended,' says 'Adipurush's Lavi Pajni on dialogue row

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 28, 2023 | 05:02 pm 2 min read

Actor Lavi Pajni played the role of Kumbhkaran in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'

The controversy over Adipurush's dialogues is far from over. After receiving backlash from the audience over its dialogues, the makers of Om Raut's magnum opus were also slammed recently by the Allahabad High Court. Now, actor Lavi Pajni, who essayed the role of Khumbhkaran in the film, has reportedly criticized the film's dialogues, too, saying that he was "offended" by them.

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush has become one of the biggest controversial films of 2023. The movie, which was released on June 16, has been in trouble ever since it first released its teaser in 2022. Since then, Adipurush has faced multiple legal troubles including complaints filed against its actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and recent pleas to ban its screening, among others.

'I'm a Hindu too,' said Pajni

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pajni expressed his displeasure at the film's dialogues which have been termed "pedestrian language" by many. Reacting to the controversy around it, the actor reportedly said, "As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too." Adipurush has been criticized for dialogues such as "kapda tere baap ka."

'Actors follow the director's instructions'

Pajni revealed he has been receiving negative messages for the film. He claimed that actors only follow the director's instructions, and while shooting, aren't aware of how the screenplay would turn out to be. "You're under the contract, and you have to abide by what the director has to say," he reportedly said adding that a film is made in parts.

Allahabad HC served notice to Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, reprimanded the makers of Adipurush while hearing a plea on the film's ban. "Hindus are tolerant but why they are tested every time? When Hindus are civilized, is it correct to suppress them?" asked the double bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh. It also served notice to its writer, Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

