Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalized due to brain tumor complications

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023, 06:19 pm 1 min read

Joshi became the CM of Maharashtra in 1995 (Photo credit: Twitter/@AtpatNews)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was rushed to the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, after he reportedly complained of feeling uneasy on Monday night. According to a statement released by the hospital, Joshi is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is breathing on his own. He has complications from a brain tumor, per the statement.

Check out hospital's official statement

Uddhav Thackeray visits Joshi in hospital

The 85-year-old politician, who was one of the close aides of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was visited by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, in the hospital on Tuesday. Joshi held the post of Maharashtra CM during the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in 1995-1999. He was also the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004.

