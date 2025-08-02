LOADING...
American Eagle's new campaign sparked online debate

American Eagle defends Sydney Sweeney's 'great jeans' campaign amid criticism

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 02, 2025
01:46 pm
American Eagle has defended its new campaign featuring Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, which has been heavily criticized for its controversial tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." The slogan sparked an online debate as some critics saw it as a play on the words "jeans" and "genes." A teaser video for the campaign, where Sweeney talks about her "blue jeans," drew particular scrutiny.

American Eagle issues statement defending campaign

In response to the controversy, American Eagle issued a statement defending the campaign's intent. The company reiterated that "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" was always about the jeans. "Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone." This is the brand's first public response since the mixed reactions to the campaign began.

Critics slam campaign, call it 'eugenics'

In the campaign video, Sweeney says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring... My jeans are blue." Critics alleged that the language and tone of the video hinted at themes linked to eugenics, a discredited theory focused on improving humanity through selective breeding. Some even claimed that the aesthetics and phrasing were reminiscent of white supremacist propaganda. However, others argued these interpretations were exaggerated and that it was merely a pun on words.

Controversy boosts brand's visibility

Some marketing experts believe the controversy could benefit the brand. MoneyControl quoted Allen Adamson, founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, saying, "If you try to follow all the rules, you'll make lots of people happy, but you'll fail." "The rocket won't take off." The whole fiasco has reportedly resulted in an 18% increase in American Eagle's stock prices. Interestingly, the campaign will donate 100% of the purchase prices to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit providing 24/7 mental health support.