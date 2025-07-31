American Eagle defends Sydney Sweeney's 'genes' ad: 'Internet noise'

American Eagle has defended its controversial advertisement featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney . The ad, which plays on the words "genes" and "jeans," has been met with backlash for allegedly promoting eugenics. Despite this, an AE executive told TMZ that 70% of their customers liked the ad. They dismissed the criticism as "internet noise," adding that it doesn't reflect how American Eagle's customers feel.

Customer sentiment 'Another example of how social media doesn't reflect real life' The AE executive further explained that the ad was intended to sell jeans and raise awareness about domestic violence. "This is yet another example of how social media doesn't reflect real life. The absurd response from some corners of the internet is absolutely not how American Eagle's customers feel," they said. The brand has also announced a limited-edition collection featuring Sweeney to support domestic violence awareness, with proceeds going to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit providing mental health support.

Backlash details Ad interpreted as promoting eugenics, white supremacy In the ad, Sweeney says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color... my jeans are blue." This has been interpreted by some social media users as a promotion of eugenics and white supremacy. Critics have accused the brand of glorifying blue eyes, blonde hair, and thin white bodies as ideal traits.