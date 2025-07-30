LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign earns flak: Controversy explained
Summarize
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign earns flak: Controversy explained
Sydney Sweeney has sparked eugenics controversy

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign earns flak: Controversy explained

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 30, 2025
05:33 pm
What's the story

A new advertising campaign for American Eagle featuring actor Sydney Sweeney has sparked a major online controversy. Critics have accused the advertisement of promoting eugenics through its punny use of the phrase "great jeans." The 27-year-old actor, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, appears in denim outfits with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

Backlash details

Campaign's 'jeans' and 'genes' play on words explained

In one video from the campaign, Sweeney stands in front of a poster with the text "Sydney Sweeney has great genes," which is later crossed out and replaced with "jeans." Another clip features her explaining how genes are passed down from parents to offspring. This has led some social media users to accuse the campaign of being "tone deaf" and echoing rhetoric associated with eugenics and white supremacy.

Twitter Post

Some users went far enough to draw Hitler comparisons 

Twitter Post

Even singer Doja Cat mocked the campaign

Supporters' stance

Some users have defended the campaign

On the other hand, several social media users have defended the campaign. One user on X wrote, "Woke advertising is dead, Sydney Sweeney killed it," a reference to a term used by some conservatives to criticize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures. Another TikTok user argued that the backlash was an exaggeration and said they didn't see why it was causing all this controversy.

Company statement

AE will donate proceeds from 'The Sydney Jean' to charity

As part of the campaign, American Eagle is launching "The Sydney Jean," designed in collaboration with Sweeney. The brand has said that 100% of the purchase price from this jean will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering free mental health support. Neither Sweeney nor American Eagle has publicly addressed the criticism as of now.

Twitter Post

Even charity angle couldn't save them