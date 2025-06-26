ChatGPT records 29.5M downloads on iPhones in just 28 days

The ChatGPT app has witnessed an extraordinary surge in popularity, racking up over 29.5 million downloads on iPhones globally in the past 28 days. This is nearly as much as the combined total of TikTok , Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), which stood at around 32.8 million during the same period. The data was shared by Similarweb and highlights a major shift toward AI tools in everyday life.

Team acknowledgment OpenAI CEO Sam Altman celebrates the milestone OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the milestone, thanking his team for their hard work in handling the unprecedented growth. "Our engineering and compute teams do incredible work to rapidly scale to meet customer demand for ChatGPT," he wrote. "A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into this, and they make it look relatively easy."

Growth management Altman praises his team for ChatGPT's rapid expansion Altman further praised his team for their ability to manage the rapid expansion of ChatGPT. "I have never seen a team handle a 2.5-year sprint with such grace!" he added in his post. This shows how AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming integral to people's lives, not just for work but also learning, content creation, and entertainment purposes.