AI driving surge in cybercrimes, used in 8/10 phishing attacks

A recent report, 'The State of AI-Powered Cybercrime: Threat & Mitigation Report 2025,' has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used as a weapon for cybercrimes . The study was released by the Global Initiative for Restructuring Environment and Management (GIREM) in collaboration with automotive retail technology company Tekion. It highlights how AI tools are involved in around 82.6% of all phishing emails, making them an integral part of nearly eight out of every 10 phishing campaigns.

Attack evolution AI's role in phishing attacks The report further details that AI is not just limited to email text but also helps create realistic dashboards, register typo-squatting domains, and generate dynamic interactive phishing pages. This makes these attacks even more convincing and effective. The study was officially launched by Dr. M.A. Saleem, Director-General & Inspector-General of Police of Karnataka, who emphasized the need for increased awareness about emerging threats posed by cybercriminals using advanced technologies like AI.

Crime surge Cybercrime complaints surged to over 19.18 lakh in 2024 The report also highlights a worrying trend of rising cybercrimes and unprecedented financial losses in India. In 2024, over 19.18 lakh cybercrime complaints were registered, a significant increase from 15.56 lakh in 2023, and a tenfold jump since 2019. The dominant motive behind these crimes is financial fraud, with Indian citizens losing an unprecedented ₹22,812 crore to cybercrime in 2024, almost three times the losses recorded last year (₹7,496 crore), and nearly 10 times that of 2022 (₹2,306 crore).

Targeted nation India ranked 2nd globally for crypto attacks in 2024 The report also sheds light on India's position as a prime target for crypto attacks in 2024. The country ranked second globally with 95 incidents, just behind the US. There have also been significant year-on-year (YoY) increases in malware (11%), ransomware (22%), Internet of Things (IoT) attacks (59%), and an overall staggering 409% surge in crypto attacks.

Targeted groups Report highlights rise in specific forms of cybercrime The report also highlights that specific forms of cybercrime, such as financial scams, harassment, and blackmail, are increasingly targeting vulnerable populations like senior citizens, women, and children. In Karnataka alone, Bengaluru witnessed a whopping 77% increase in cybercrimes while rural areas saw cases nearly double from 880 in 2022 to 1,600 in 2024. Cybercriminals have been using fake apps mimicking government platforms or bank helpdesks to install malware and steal sensitive data, including UPI IDs/PINs.