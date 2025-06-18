WhatsApp now summarizes your chats using AI
What's the story
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for iOS users via the TestFlight beta program.
The latest version, 25.18.10.74, comes with an AI-powered feature that lets you generate message summaries in chats and groups.
The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.
Functionality
The feature uses Meta AI to generate summaries
The new facility uses Meta AI and a system called Private Processing to provide users with short summaries of unread texts without compromising their privacy.
The optional tool works for both one-on-one and group chats, making it easier for users to keep up with conversations.
This update caters to those who may have missed out on important discussions while away from the app.
Privacy assurance
How 'Private Processing' system works
The AI-powered feature uses Private Processing, a privacy-focused system designed to keep user data safe at all times.
This technology allows summaries to be generated without saving any message content or linking it with the user's identity.
All requests are routed through encrypted and anonymous pathways, guaranteeing complete confidentiality.
The summary is processed entirely in a secure environment, thus ensuring that no one including WhatsApp or Meta can access or view the data.
User guide
How to use the new feature?
To enable Private Processing, users need to go to Settings > Chats > Private Processing.
Once enabled, the app will automatically display a button for summarizing messages after receiving at least three new messages in a conversation.
The button appears just above the message thread and indicates the number of unread messages.
Tapping this button sends a request securely through Private Processing architecture, which then generates an AI-powered summary and returns it to the user sans storing any message content.
Restrictions
Key points to remember
The message summarization facility is completely optional. If you don't want to use it, you can simply ignore the button or disable it from app settings. Also, this feature isn't available in chats with Advanced Chat Privacy enabled.