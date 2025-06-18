Ex‑Harvard professor claims his AI can predict and prevent wars
What's the story
As global tensions rise and conflicts between nations intensify, experts are sounding alarms over a possible world war.
However, amid this chaos, Arvid Bell, a former Harvard political scientist and co-founder of Anadyr Horizon, has introduced an innovative solution: North Star.
This software leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to predict and prevent wars by simulating the behavior of world leaders in different scenarios.
Future prospects
Digital twins of world leaders
Bell envisions North Star as a tool to detect potential conflicts early, giving world leaders more time to respond. He hopes this will help prevent future global crises.
The software creates "digital twins" of world leaders, replicating their personalities and even considering factors like sleep deprivation. This way, it can predict possible conflicts and avert wars before they start.
"I want to simulate what breaks the world. I don't want to break the world," Bell said.
Strategic advantage
Game-changer for diplomats and politicians
The predictive capabilities of North Star could be a game-changer for diplomats and politicians.
Bell hopes it will help them make informed decisions about negotiation strategies during times of conflict, potentially preventing wars.
He believes that if President John F. Kennedy had access to a tool like North Star before the Cuban Missile crisis, he would have had six months instead of 13 days to respond.