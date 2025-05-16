What's the story

OpenAI has unveiled a research preview of Codex, its most advanced AI coding agent yet.

The tool is powered by codex-1, a variant of the company's o3 AI reasoning model specifically optimized for software engineering tasks.

As OpenAI says, codex-1 generates "cleaner" code than o3 and follows instructions more accurately. Plus, it can run tests on its code iteratively until passing results are achieved.

It is available to subscribers of ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Team from today onwards.