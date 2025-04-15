What's the story

OpenAI has unveiled a new series of models, called GPT-4.1. The lineup includes three variants: GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1 nano.

These multimodal models, as the company says, are optimized for coding and instruction-following tasks.

They can handle up to one million tokens or roughly 750,000 words at a time, and are available via OpenAI's API but not ChatGPT, the company's popular chatbot.